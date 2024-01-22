Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2024

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this February, which includes The Marvels and a making of special, Season 3 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new Pixar SparkShorts, and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first original series Iwájú. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Pixar's Self (Short) – Friday, February 2

A wooden doll who desperately wants to fit in makes an ill-fated wish upon a star, sparking a journey of self discovery. Her desire to blend in with her peers leads her down a harmful path, challenging her perspective of both who she is and where she belongs. Directed by Searit Huluf and produced by Eric Rosales, "Self" is the latest from Pixar's acclaimed SparkShorts program.

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Wednesday, February 7

Take an intergalactic trip with the cast and crew of The Marvels as they tell their experiences making this weird and wonderful film. Step into all the departments of production and discover how they created complex fight scenes, countless alien life forms, and some of the most elaborate sets ever. From dance parties to kitten days, the cast and crew had an unforgettable time making the movie. Discover this and more when you dive into "Assembled: The Making of The Marvels."

Iwájú: A Day Ahead – Wednesday, February 28

Filming across three continents, “Iwájú: A Day Ahead” shares the story of the founders of the Pan-African comic book company, Kugali, who made their dream a reality creating an original animation series with Walt Disney Animation Studios. Created by ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

TV Shows

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures February 14th – New Episodes

Star Wars: The Bad Batch February 21 – Episode 301 "Confined" February 21 – Episode 302 "Paths Unknown" February 21 – Episode 303 "Shadows of Tantiss” February 28 – Episode 304 – "A Different Approach”d

Iwájú February 28 – All Episodes Streaming



New Library Additions

Friday, February 2

Saturday, February 3

Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) – New Episodes

Friday, February 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold

Wednesday, February 7

Friday, February 9

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Genius: MLK/X – Episodes 3 and 4

Tuesday, February 13

The Space Race

Wednesday, February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)

Friday, February 16

Genius: MLK/X – Episodes 5 and 6

Tuesday, February 20

Operation Arctic Cure

Wednesday, February 21

Wednesday, February 28

Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)