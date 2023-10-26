Exclusive Artwork from Disney’s “Wish” to be Featured in Upcoming Issue of Disney twenty-three

For 100 years, Disney has created a legacy of making wishes come true, and this November, Walt Disney Animation Studios will release its 62nd feature film Wish. The Winter 2023 issue of Disney twenty-three showcases the gorgeous new musical comedy with original, exclusive images on the front and back covers featuring Asha and her lovable sidekick Valentino, as well as the magical wishing Star, and the formidable King Magnifico.

Before the film’s release on November 22, learn more about how the filmmakers paid tribute to Disney’s storytelling legacy, as well as the intricate details behind the creation of the characters, the music, and the kingdom of Rosas. Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn as well as members of their production team spoke with the magazine for this special cover story.

Walt Disney Animation Studios continues the Disney100 celebration with the new animated short film Once Upon a Studio—now streaming on Disney+ Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and Cinderella (1950)—to their original colorful brilliance, the way audiences of that time would have experienced these beloved stories.

(1937) and (1950)—to their original colorful brilliance, the way audiences of that time would have experienced these beloved stories. Travel higher, further, faster into the Marvel Ms. Marvel The Marvels

It's time to play the music, light the lights, and meet renowned designer and puppeteer Dave Goelz as he shares his 50-year journey with The Muppets. During an extensive one-on-one interview, Goelz reminisces on highlights from his career bringing classic Muppets characters to life and working with The Muppets founder Jim Henson.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas , readers can learn frighteningly fun facts about the poetic origin of the film, the inspiration for Sally, and the process behind creating and preserving the original stop-motion puppets.

, readers can learn frighteningly fun facts about the poetic origin of the film, the inspiration for Sally, and the process behind creating and preserving the original stop-motion puppets. The new issue, available exclusively to Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, also features details on the upcoming Disney+ Original family holiday comedy film Dashing Through the Snow , releasing on November 17, as well as a closer look at what’s happening at the Disney Parks, including the transformation of EPCOT Disneyland Resort

, releasing on November 17, as well as a closer look at what’s happening at the Disney Parks, including the transformation of Also in the Winter 2023 issue of Disney twenty-three: Read a special By the Numbers: Disney100 looking back at The Walt Disney Company from 1999–2023—the final segment in a four-part series. Compare the finished, full-color characters from Robin Hood with original story sketches, animation drawings, and concept art in a special Character Analysis in honor of the film’s 50th anniversary. Celebrate the 75th anniversary of Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures with a look back at the origins of the nature documentary series, and how the films created a new kind of moviemaking that continues today. Hear from the authors of must-read books perfect for any holiday wish list. Regular features including Ask the Walt Disney Archives and a special D Society celebrating Disney fans.

If you would like to receive disney twenty-three you can sign up to become a D23 Gold Member here