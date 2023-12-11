First Look at the Fifteenth Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver in “Doctor Who”

Ncuti Gatwa has officially taken the keys of the TARDIS in Doctor Who, and he’ll be getting his own, unique sonic screwdriver, which the BBC have revealed a first look at.

The sonic screwdriver has long been an iconic part of Doctor Who , dating all the way back to 1968.

Since the show returned in 2005, most new Doctors have seen a new sonic screwdriver design, and the Fifteenth Doctor is no exception.

The latest Doctor’s screwdriver looks to be quite different from those that have come before, taking on a shape somewhat similar to a TV remote.

A Rwandan proverb is written in Gallifreyan symbols on the screwdriver, which translates to “the sharpness of the tongue defeats the sharpness of the warrior.”

Powered by a pink crystal, this screwdriver can connect to other pieces of technology like a USB port.

Ncuti Gatwa himself shows off his new sonic screwdriver in the video below.