Film Review: Disney’s “Out of My Mind” is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Film About a Girl Finding Her Voice

“Why do we learn history?” That’s a question that Spaulding Elementary’s 6th-grade teacher, Mr. Dimming, asks his class every day in Disney’s Out of My Mind, which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The answer he expects to hear back from his students is “To make a better future,” but not even he fully understands the statement's impact. Who does, however, is his new student, Melody Brooks.

Born with cerebral palsy, Melody (Phoebe-Rae Taylor) is nonverbal, and her Individualized Education Plan places her in a remedial academic program where her greatest source of stimulation comes from listening to Judy Blume audiobooks. When Dr. Katherine Post (Courtney Taylor, Abbott Elementary) recognizes that Melody’s cognitive abilities exceed what the class can offer, she advocates for Melody to join Mr. Dimming’s (Michael Chernus, Spider-Man: Homecoming) class, which puts Melody on track for the teenage life she’s dreamed of having. Best of all, it puts her on a path to receive an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device so she can finally have the opportunity to make friends. But like her journey thus far, nothing will come easy.

The film is uniquely told through Melody’s first-person narrative, with Jennifer Anniston filling in as Melody’s voice in a brilliantly poignant way (Melody’s favorite TV show is Friends). Anniston delivers a lot of warmth, heart, and humor in the role, which is expertly paired with Phoebe-Rae Taylor’s emotive performance as Melody. The emotional core of the film comes not only from watching Melody’s dreams come true but also from the reactions of her parents, played by Luke Kirby (Boston Strangler) and Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere). You feel the decade-long struggle they’ve endured to fight for their daughter’s future.

Despite some heavy themes, Out of My Mind strikes a predominantly joyful and inspiring tone. Among its quirky elements is the always delightful Judith Light (American Crime Story, The Menu) as Melody’s eccentric neighbor, Mrs. V. With the film carrying Disney’s name, you can somewhat compare Melody’s journey to Ariel from The Little Mermaid in reverse, a character who gave up her voice to become human vs. a voiceless character constantly left out until she gets the ability to speak. In that vein, Mrs. V. and Dr. Katherine Post are like defacto fairy godmothers to Melody, empowering her with the tools needed to achieve her dreams.

Set in 2002, Out of My Mind carries a nostalgia factor, with Melody craving sparkly shoes and clothes like the girls in her grade wear. A kid at her school suddenly draws a crowd when he pulls out the first-generation iPod, and the soundtrack includes the likes of The Cranberries, Justin Timberlake, and Mary J. Blige. This era creates somewhat of a barrier for Melody and her parents, with AAC devices demanding a 5-figure price tag without insurance and the lack of more affordable substitutes, like tablet apps that help with communication.

From Disney Originals (formerly known as Disney Channel Original Movies), Out of My Mind will receive a global streaming release later this year on Disney+, in addition to TV airings. While it represents a story that largely goes untold in media, it also fits right at home under Disney’s core values. It’s about a protagonist with dreams beyond their means. With a few helpers and a lot of determination, Melody sets out to make her dreams come true. It just so happens that what Melody wants is what the majority of kids get access to without even trying. And as her teacher monologues about building a better future, he finds himself with a student who has otherwise been excluded from the conversation.

I give Out of My Mind 5 out of 5 rhinestones.