 Florence Pugh Tours the “Thunderbolts” Set as Production Begins on the New Marvel Studios Movie

Marvel Studios has announced that production has officially begun on Thunderbolts through a fun set tour video taken by one of the film’s stars, Florence Pugh.
What’s Happening:
- In the video, Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) takes a tour of the set of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, Thunderbolts, showing off what she can of the now in-production film.
- Pugh shows off a new combat suit for Yelena along with a short new hair style.
- She then takes us through various soundstages in Atlanta where production is underway, offering a tantalizing tease as to what could be inside.
- Pugh catches up with Jake Schreier, the director of the film, who appears to be working with an editor on some footage from the film.
- Watch the full video for yourself below.
- Not much is known about the plot of Thunderbolts, but in the comics, the story revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
- The cast of Thunderbolts includes:
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
- David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
- Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
- Wyatt Russell as US Agent
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
- Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
- Geraldine Viswanthan
- Lewis Pullman
- After being delayed multiple times, Marvel recently moved up the release date of Thunderbolts from July 25th, 2025 to May 2nd, 2025.
- For the latest on when you can expect to see upcoming Marvel projects, check out our MCU schedule page.