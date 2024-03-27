 Florence Pugh Tours the “Thunderbolts” Set as Production Begins on the New Marvel Studios Movie

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Marvel Studios has announced that production has officially begun on Thunderbolts through a fun set tour video taken by one of the film’s stars, Florence Pugh.

What’s Happening:

  • In the video, Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) takes a tour of the set of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, Thunderbolts, showing off what she can of the now in-production film.
  • Pugh shows off a new combat suit for Yelena along with a short new hair style.

  • She then takes us through various soundstages in Atlanta where production is underway, offering a tantalizing tease as to what could be inside.
  • Pugh catches up with Jake Schreier, the director of the film, who appears to be working with an editor on some footage from the film.
  • Watch the full video for yourself below.

  • Not much is known about the plot of Thunderbolts, but in the comics, the story revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.
  • The cast of Thunderbolts includes:
    • Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
    • Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier
    • David Harbour as Red Guardian
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
    • Harrison Ford as “Thunderbolt” Ross
    • Wyatt Russell as US Agent
    • Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
    • Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster
    • Geraldine Viswanthan
    • Lewis Pullman
  • After being delayed multiple times, Marvel recently moved up the release date of Thunderbolts from July 25th, 2025 to May 2nd, 2025.
  • For the latest on when you can expect to see upcoming Marvel projects, check out our MCU schedule page.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning