“Freaky Friday 2” Officially Happening at Disney with Nisha Ganatra Set to Direct

After much speculation, Freaky Friday 2 is officially happening at Disney, with Nisha Ganatra brought on board to direct, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Freaky Friday 2 will be a follow-up to the hit 2003 version starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, with both in talks to reprise their roles.
- The film will be directed by Nisha Ganatra, who previously directed episodes of the Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales.
- Rumors of a possible Freaky Friday sequel have been circulating since at least October 2022, and was officially reported to be in the works last May.
- Andrew Gunn, who produced the first film, is producing the sequel, along with former Disney executive Kristin Burr.
- No details regarding a release plan have been revealed at this time, including a date and a streaming or theatrical debut.
- Today, Curtis shared a photo with Lohan on her Instagram, tagging Disney and captioning the snap, “DUH! FFDEUX!”
- Based on the 1972 novel from Mary Rodgers of the same name, 2003’s Freaky Friday starred Lohan and Curtis as a mother and daughter whose bodies are switched by a mysterious and magical fortune cookie.
- The film grossed over $160 million worldwide on a budget of $26 million, making it a commercial success, with many positive reviews making it a critical success as well. Curtis also received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the film, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.
- The 2003 release marked the third film adaptation of the novel, including the original release from Walt Disney Pictures that starred Barbara Harris alongside Jodie Foster. The second time was a made-for-TV film from Disney that starred Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman in 1995.