“Freaky Friday 2” Officially Happening at Disney with Nisha Ganatra Set to Direct

After much speculation, Freaky Friday 2 is officially happening at Disney, with Nisha Ganatra brought on board to direct, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Freaky Friday 2 will be a follow-up to the hit 2003 version starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, with both in talks to reprise their roles.

will be a follow-up to the hit 2003 version starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, with both in talks to reprise their roles. The film will be directed by Nisha Ganatra, who previously directed episodes of the Hulu Welcome to Chippendales .

. Rumors of a possible Freaky Friday sequel have been circulating since at least October 2022, and was officially reported to be in the works last May

sequel have been circulating since at least October 2022, and was officially Andrew Gunn, who produced the first film, is producing the sequel, along with former Disney executive Kristin Burr.

No details regarding a release plan have been revealed at this time, including a date and a streaming or theatrical debut.

Today, Curtis shared a photo with Lohan on her Instagram, tagging Disney and captioning the snap, “DUH! FFDEUX!”