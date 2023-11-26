Special Holiday Episodes of “The Ghost and Molly McGee” and “Hailey’s On It!” To Air On Disney Channel

Disney Channel’s animated series are getting in on the festive holiday fun with specially themed episodes of both The Ghost and Molly McGee and the new series Hailey’s On It!

In the holiday episode of The Ghost and Molly McGee , “White Christmas,” Scratch stresses about getting Molly the perfect gift, while Molly crafts a winter wonderland for the seniors. The second half of the episode, “Perfect Day,” sees Molly determined to have the perfect day, asking Scratch to cast a time-loop curse so she can fix every mistake when her day keeps going wrong.

In the holiday episode of Hailey’s On It! , when Hailey loses a mini reindeer, causing Christmas to not exist in the future, she must throw the best Oceanside Christmas Festival Ever to save all future Christmases.

More About The Ghost and Molly McGee:

Created and executive produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth ( LEGO Star Wars : The Freemaker Adventures ), along with executive producer Steve Loter ( Kim Possible) , The Ghost and Molly McGee

The series stars Ashly Burch (Molly McGee) and Dana Snyder (Scratch), with the additional main series voice cast including Jordan Klepper (Klepper) as the voice of Pete, Molly's anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol) as the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly's creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz (Steven Universe) as the voice of Darryl, Molly's mischievously entrepreneurial brother.

More About Hailey’s On It!:

In it, Auli’i Cravalho (Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana) stars in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Starring alongside Cravalho is Manny Jacinto ( The Good Place) as the voice of Scott, Hailey’s best friend, and Gary Anthony Williams ( The Boondocks) as the voice of Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future.

stars in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Starring alongside Cravalho is Manny Jacinto ( as the voice of Scott, Hailey’s best friend, and Gary Anthony Williams ( as the voice of Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future. From creators and executive producers Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything), the series, set in Oceanside, California, follows Hailey as she is pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness that lies within. Whether she’s tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.