Special Video Hits Social Media As Second Season of “The Ghost And Molly McGee” Comes To A Close

Season Two of the popular Disney Channel animated series, The Ghost and Molly McGee has come to a close, and Disney TV Animation is sharing a special reel on Instagram showing off some of the highlights of the season.

What’s Happening:

With the second season of the hit Disney Channel series, The Ghost and Molly McGee wrapping up, Disney TV Animation has shared a new video highlighting many of the special moments that occurred in the season.

wrapping up, Disney TV Animation has shared a new video highlighting many of the special moments that occurred in the season. Since the beginning of the season, we’ve watched Scratch become the chairman of the Ghost World and inherit all the powers that comes with it, while Molly and the McGees got some new neighbors in the form of the Chen family – who happen to be a family of Ghost Hunters.

We’ve also seen some of the other characters grow into their own, with Libby starring in several of her own adventures this season and Andrea Davenport and her family’s department store taking center stage at times.

The video also highlights a fan-favorite aspect of this season, the budding romance between Molly and Ollie Chen, and how much he has grown, once thinking all ghosts were evil.

However, fans of the series are a bit nervous now that season 2 has completed, as there has not been any official news of a season three renewal as of press time.

Created and executive produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth ( LEGO Star Wars : The Freemaker Adventures) , along with executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible) , The Ghost and Molly McGee follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery.

, along with executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible), The Ghost and Molly McGee follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery. The series stars Ashly Burch (Molly McGee) and Dana Snyder (Scratch), with the additional main series voice cast including Jordan Klepper (Klepper) as the voice of Pete, Molly's anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol) as the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly's creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz (Steven Universe) as the voice of Darryl, Molly's mischievously entrepreneurial brother.

as the voice of Pete, Molly’s anxiously idealistic father; Sumalee Montano as the voice of Sharon and Grandma Nin, Molly’s creatively pragmatic mother and adoring grandmother, respectively; and Michaela Dietz as the voice of Darryl, Molly’s mischievously entrepreneurial brother. You can catch up with The Ghost and Molly McGee, now on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney+