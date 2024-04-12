“GMA” Guest List: Salman Rushdie, Lily Gladstone and More to Appear Week of April 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 15th-20th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 15th-20th:

  • Monday, April 15
    • Performance by Tyler Hubbard
    • Exclusive interview: Salman Rushdie (Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder)
    • Older and Bolder Series: Report on dating later in life
  • Tuesday, April 16
    • Huey Lewis
    • Older and Bolder Series: Lori Bergamotto reports on ways women are embracing their 50s and beyond
  • Wednesday, April 17
    • Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)
    • Reveal of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People
    • Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
    • Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)
    • Older and Bolder Series: Lynn Richardson (Financial expert)
  • Thursday, April 18
    • Older and Bolder Series: Gretta Monahan sharing fashion tips for any age
    • Andrew Jarecki (The Jinx Part Two)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, April 19
    • Older and Bolder Series: Abby Haliti (Hairstylist)
    • GMA Buzz Pick
    • The Right Stuff: Lori Bergamotto tests the best headphones
  • Saturday, April 20
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.