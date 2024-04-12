As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 15th-20th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 15th-20th:

Monday, April 15 Performance by Tyler Hubbard Exclusive interview: Salman Rushdie ( Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder ) Older and Bolder Series: Report on dating later in life

Tuesday, April 16 Huey Lewis Older and Bolder Series: Lori Bergamotto reports on ways women are embracing their 50s and beyond

Wednesday, April 17 Lily Gladstone ( Under the Bridge ) Reveal of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People Anna Sawai ( Shōgun ) Robert Herjavec ( Shark Tank ) Older and Bolder Series: Lynn Richardson (Financial expert)

Thursday, April 18 Older and Bolder Series: Gretta Monahan sharing fashion tips for any age Andrew Jarecki ( The Jinx Part Two ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 19 Older and Bolder Series: Abby Haliti (Hairstylist) GMA Buzz Pick The Right Stuff: Lori Bergamotto tests the best headphones

Saturday, April 13 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.