As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 15th-20th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
- Monday, April 15
- Performance by Tyler Hubbard
- Exclusive interview: Salman Rushdie (Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder)
- Older and Bolder Series: Report on dating later in life
- Tuesday, April 16
- Huey Lewis
- Older and Bolder Series: Lori Bergamotto reports on ways women are embracing their 50s and beyond
- Wednesday, April 17
- Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge)
- Reveal of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
- Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)
- Older and Bolder Series: Lynn Richardson (Financial expert)
- Thursday, April 18
- Older and Bolder Series: Gretta Monahan sharing fashion tips for any age
- Andrew Jarecki (The Jinx Part Two)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 19
- Older and Bolder Series: Abby Haliti (Hairstylist)
- GMA Buzz Pick
- The Right Stuff: Lori Bergamotto tests the best headphones
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.