“GMA” Guest List: Ryan Seacrest, Cast of “Poor Things” and More to Appear Week of December 4th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 4th-9th.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 4th-9th:

  • Monday, December 4
    • Deion Sanders (Coach Prime)
    • Jamila Souffrant (Your Journey to Financial Freedom)
    • GMA’s 25 Days of Christmas: National Cookie Day with Chef Kardea Brown
  • Tuesday, December 5
    • Ryan Seacrest
    • Emma Stone and Ramy Youssef (Poor Things)
    • GMA’s 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Pentatonix
    • Deals and Steals: Gifts Galore with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, December 6
  • Thursday, December 7
    • GMA’s Serving Up Kindness
    • Squid Game: The Challenge finalists
    • Deals and Steals: Gifts Galore with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, December 8
    • Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)
    • Will Ganss reports on Holiday trends
  • Saturday, December 9
    • Cast of Wonka
    • GMA December Book Club pick author
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

