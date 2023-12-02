“GMA” Guest List: Ryan Seacrest, Cast of “Poor Things” and More to Appear Week of December 4th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 27th-December 2nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 4th-9th:
- Monday, December 4
- Deion Sanders (Coach Prime)
- Jamila Souffrant (Your Journey to Financial Freedom)
- GMA’s 25 Days of Christmas: National Cookie Day with Chef Kardea Brown
- Tuesday, December 5
- Ryan Seacrest
- Emma Stone and Ramy Youssef (Poor Things)
- GMA’s 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Pentatonix
- Deals and Steals: Gifts Galore with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, December 6
- GMA checks in with Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after the tornado
- Dancing with the Stars after-party
- Thursday, December 7
- GMA’s Serving Up Kindness
- Squid Game: The Challenge finalists
- Deals and Steals: Gifts Galore with Tory Johnson
- Friday, December 8
- Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)
- Will Ganss reports on Holiday trends
- Saturday, December 9
- Cast of Wonka
- GMA December Book Club pick author
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.