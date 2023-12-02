“GMA” Guest List: Ryan Seacrest, Cast of “Poor Things” and More to Appear Week of December 4th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 27th-December 2nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 4th-9th:

Monday, December 4 Deion Sanders ( Coach Prime ) Jamila Souffrant ( Your Journey to Financial Freedom ) GMA ’s 25 Days of Christmas: National Cookie Day with Chef Kardea Brown

Tuesday, December 5 Ryan Seacrest Emma Stone and Ramy Youssef ( Poor Things ) GMA ’s 25 Days of Christmas: Chat and performance by Pentatonix Deals and Steals: Gifts Galore with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, December 6 GMA checks in with Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after the tornado Dancing with the Stars after-party

Thursday, December 7 GMA ’s Serving Up Kindness Squid Game: The Challenge finalists Deals and Steals: Gifts Galore with Tory Johnson

Friday, December 8 Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe ( Poor Things ) Will Ganss reports on Holiday trends

Saturday, December 9 Cast of Wonka GMA December Book Club pick author Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.