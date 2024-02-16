“GMA” Guest List: Timothée Chalamet, Danai Gurira and More to Appear Week of February 19th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 19th-24th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 19th-24th:

Monday, February 19 Gina Rodriguez ( Not Dead Yet National Eyelash Day (Best lash products to look your best) Melissa Jean-Baptiste (Helpful financial tips for young people) Stefani Sassos (GH 2024 Fitness Award winners) Report on Presidents Day sales

Tuesday, February 20 Ramon Rodriguez ( Will Trent Jamie Kern Lima ( Worthy ; IT Cosmetics founder) Times Square Cooking Competition: Chefs Guy Fieri, Dale Talde and Stephanie Izard

Wednesday, February 21 Danai Gurira ( The Walking Dead; The Ones Who Live ) Becky Worley reports on a new menopause test GMA reveals Chef Wolfgang Puck’s menu for this year’s Governors Ball at the Academy Awards

Thursday, February 22 Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh ( Dune: Part Two ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Dr. Darien Sutton (Heart health and its impact within the African American community)

Friday, February 23 Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai ( Shōgun Emily Blunt “The Right Stuff” series with Lori Bergamotto (Deals on workout gear and equipment)

Saturday, February 24 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



