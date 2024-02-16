“GMA” Guest List: Timothée Chalamet, Danai Gurira and More to Appear Week of February 19th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 19th-24th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 19th-24th:
- Monday, February 19
- Gina Rodriguez (Not Dead Yet)
- National Eyelash Day (Best lash products to look your best)
- Melissa Jean-Baptiste (Helpful financial tips for young people)
- Stefani Sassos (GH 2024 Fitness Award winners)
- Report on Presidents Day sales
- Tuesday, February 20
- Ramon Rodriguez (Will Trent)
- Jamie Kern Lima (Worthy; IT Cosmetics founder)
- Times Square Cooking Competition: Chefs Guy Fieri, Dale Talde and Stephanie Izard
- Wednesday, February 21
- Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead; The Ones Who Live)
- Becky Worley reports on a new menopause test
- GMA reveals Chef Wolfgang Puck’s menu for this year’s Governors Ball at the Academy Awards
- Thursday, February 22
- Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Dr. Darien Sutton (Heart health and its impact within the African American community)
- Friday, February 23
- Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
- Emily Blunt
- “The Right Stuff” series with Lori Bergamotto (Deals on workout gear and equipment)
- Saturday, February 24
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.