“GMA” Guest List: Timothée Chalamet, Danai Gurira and More to Appear Week of February 19th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 19th-24th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 19th-24th:

  • Monday, February 19
    • Gina Rodriguez (Not Dead Yet)
    • National Eyelash Day (Best lash products to look your best)
    • Melissa Jean-Baptiste (Helpful financial tips for young people)
    • Stefani Sassos (GH 2024 Fitness Award winners)
    • Report on Presidents Day sales
  • Tuesday, February 20
    • Ramon Rodriguez (Will Trent)
    • Jamie Kern Lima (Worthy; IT Cosmetics founder)
    • Times Square Cooking Competition: Chefs Guy Fieri, Dale Talde and Stephanie Izard
  • Wednesday, February 21
    • Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead; The Ones Who Live)
    • Becky Worley reports on a new menopause test
    • GMA reveals Chef Wolfgang Puck’s menu for this year’s Governors Ball at the Academy Awards
  • Thursday, February 22
    • Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Dr. Darien Sutton (Heart health and its impact within the African American community)
  • Friday, February 23
    • Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
    • Emily Blunt
    • “The Right Stuff” series with Lori Bergamotto (Deals on workout gear and equipment)
  • Saturday, February 24
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.