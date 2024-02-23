“GMA” Guest List: Zendaya, Josh Brolin and More to Appear Week of February 26th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 26th-March 2nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 26th-March 2nd:

  • Monday, February 26
    • GMA’s Road to the Oscars Series: Robin Arzon (Workout tips to get you red carpet ready)
    • Zendaya and Javier Bardem (Dune: Part Two)
    • Interview with Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars)
    • The Right Fit Series with Lori Bergamato: Tips for buying the right bra
  • Tuesday, February 27
    • Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two)
    • Tiffy Chen (Easy and affordable recipe for takeout-style stir fry noodles)
    • The Right Fit Series: Finding the perfect denim wardrobe
  • Wednesday, February 28
    • Cynt Marshall (Dallas Mavericks’ CEO)
    • The Right Fit Series: Tips for finding the perfect trousers, trench coat and blazer
    • Chef Josh Capon (National Pancake Day)
  • Thursday, February 29
    • Chef Marcus Samuelsson and Derrick Hayes (Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks) surprise a small business owner
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • The Right Fit Series: Social media fashion trends
  • Friday, March 1
    • Scott Foley (The Girls on the Bus)
    • GMA Buzz Pick announcement
    • Zibby Owens (Blank)
  • Saturday, March 2
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.