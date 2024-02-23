As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 26th-March 2nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 26th-March 2nd:
- Monday, February 26
- GMA’s Road to the Oscars Series: Robin Arzon (Workout tips to get you red carpet ready)
- Zendaya and Javier Bardem (Dune: Part Two)
- Interview with Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars)
- The Right Fit Series with Lori Bergamato: Tips for buying the right bra
- Tuesday, February 27
- Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two)
- Tiffy Chen (Easy and affordable recipe for takeout-style stir fry noodles)
- The Right Fit Series: Finding the perfect denim wardrobe
- Wednesday, February 28
- Cynt Marshall (Dallas Mavericks’ CEO)
- The Right Fit Series: Tips for finding the perfect trousers, trench coat and blazer
- Chef Josh Capon (National Pancake Day)
- Thursday, February 29
- Chef Marcus Samuelsson and Derrick Hayes (Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks) surprise a small business owner
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- The Right Fit Series: Social media fashion trends
- Friday, March 1
- Scott Foley (The Girls on the Bus)
- GMA Buzz Pick announcement
- Zibby Owens (Blank)
- Saturday, March 2
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.