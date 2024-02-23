As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 26th-March 2nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 26th-March 2nd:

Monday, February 26 GMA ’s Road to the Oscars Series: Robin Arzon (Workout tips to get you red carpet ready) Zendaya and Javier Bardem ( Dune: Part Two ) Interview with Derek Hough ( Dancing with the Stars ) The Right Fit Series with Lori Bergamato: Tips for buying the right bra

Tuesday, February 27 Josh Brolin ( Dune: Part Two ) Tiffy Chen (Easy and affordable recipe for takeout-style stir fry noodles) The Right Fit Series: Finding the perfect denim wardrobe

Wednesday, February 28 Cynt Marshall (Dallas Mavericks’ CEO) The Right Fit Series: Tips for finding the perfect trousers, trench coat and blazer Chef Josh Capon (National Pancake Day)

Thursday, February 29 Chef Marcus Samuelsson and Derrick Hayes (Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks) surprise a small business owner Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson The Right Fit Series: Social media fashion trends

Friday, March 1 Scott Foley ( The Girls on the Bus ) GMA Buzz Pick announcement Zibby Owens ( Blank )

Saturday, March 2 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



