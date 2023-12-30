“GMA” Guest List: Dan Levy, Andrew Fitzsimons and More to Appear Week of January 1st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 1st-6th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 1st-6th:
- Monday, January 1
- Encore performance by Ariana DeBose (Wish)
- Tuesday, January 2
- Andrew Zimmern (Chef and restaurateur)
- GMA Book Club January pick reveal
- Ali Abdaal (productivity expert; Feel Good Productivity)
- Wednesday, January 3
- Shaun T (Entrepreneur and fitness trainer)
- Maya Feller (Registered dietician and nutritionist)
- Thursday, January 4
- Rachel Simmons (Author and educator), Maya Feller (Registered dietician and nutritionist), and Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez (Pediatrician)
- Dr. Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist)
- Andrew Fitzsimons (Celebrity hairstyle)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, January 5
- Dan Levy (Good Grief)
- Bela Gandhi (Dating expert)
- Melissa Gilbert (Actor; Modern Prairie founder)
- Saturday, January 6
- Bela Gandhi (Dating expert)
- Vanessa Chan (Author)
- James McMillan (Trainer)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.