“GMA” Guest List: Dan Levy, Andrew Fitzsimons and More to Appear Week of January 1st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 1st-6th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 1st-6th:

Monday, January 1 Encore performance by Ariana DeBose ( Wish )

Tuesday, January 2 Andrew Zimmern (Chef and restaurateur) GMA Book Club January pick reveal Ali Abdaal (productivity expert; Feel Good Productivity )

Wednesday, January 3 Shaun T (Entrepreneur and fitness trainer) Maya Feller (Registered dietician and nutritionist)

Thursday, January 4 Rachel Simmons (Author and educator), Maya Feller (Registered dietician and nutritionist), and Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez (Pediatrician) Dr. Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist) Andrew Fitzsimons (Celebrity hairstyle) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, January 5 Dan Levy ( Good Grief ) Bela Gandhi (Dating expert) Melissa Gilbert (Actor; Modern Prairie founder)

Saturday, January 6 Bela Gandhi (Dating expert) Vanessa Chan (Author) James McMillan (Trainer) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.