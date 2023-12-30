“GMA” Guest List: Dan Levy, Andrew Fitzsimons and More to Appear Week of January 1st

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 1st-6th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 1st-6th:

  • Monday, January 1
    • Encore performance by Ariana DeBose (Wish)
  • Tuesday, January 2
    • Andrew Zimmern (Chef and restaurateur)
    • GMA Book Club January pick reveal
    • Ali Abdaal (productivity expert; Feel Good Productivity
  • Wednesday, January 3
    • Shaun T (Entrepreneur and fitness trainer)
    • Maya Feller (Registered dietician and nutritionist)
  • Thursday, January 4
    • Rachel Simmons (Author and educator), Maya Feller (Registered dietician and nutritionist), and Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez (Pediatrician)
    • Dr. Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist)
    • Andrew Fitzsimons (Celebrity hairstyle)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, January 5
    • Dan Levy (Good Grief)
    • Bela Gandhi (Dating expert)
    • Melissa Gilbert (Actor; Modern Prairie founder)
  • Saturday, January 6
    • Bela Gandhi (Dating expert)
    • Vanessa Chan (Author)
    • James McMillan (Trainer)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.