As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 22nd-27th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 22nd-27th:
- Monday, January 22
- Common (And Then We Rise)
- Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Kostigen (Cool Food)
- Tom Hollander and Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Tuesday, January 23
- Coverage of the 2024 Academy Award nominations
- Chef Jamie Oliver (Five-ingredient meals)
- Wednesday, January 24
- Calista Flockhart (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Chef Jamie Oliver (Five-ingredient meals)
- Chrissy Teigen, Chef David Chang and Joel Kim Booster (Chrissy & Dave Dine Out)
- Performance by Jackie Evancho
- Thursday, January 25
- Diane Lane and Chloe Sevigny (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Chef Jamie Oliver (Five-ingredient meals)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, January 26
- John Cena (Argylle)
- Molly Ringwald (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Snoop Dog
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Book Case)
- Saturday, January 27
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.