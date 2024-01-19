“GMA” Guest List: Cast of “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” and More to Appear Week of January 22nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 22nd-27th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 22nd-27th:

  • Monday, January 22
  • Tuesday, January 23
  • Wednesday, January 24
    • Calista Flockhart (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
    • Chef Jamie Oliver (Five-ingredient meals)
    • Chrissy Teigen, Chef David Chang and Joel Kim Booster (Chrissy & Dave Dine Out)
    • Performance by Jackie Evancho
  • Thursday, January 25
    • Diane Lane and Chloe Sevigny (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
    • Chef Jamie Oliver (Five-ingredient meals)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, January 26
    • John Cena (Argylle)
    • Molly Ringwald (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
    • Snoop Dog
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Book Case)
  • Saturday, January 27
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.