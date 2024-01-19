As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 22nd-27th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 22nd-27th:

Monday, January 22 Common ( And Then We Rise ) Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Kostigen ( Cool Food ) Tom Hollander and Naomi Watts ( Feud: Capote vs. The Swans )

Tuesday, January 23 Coverage of the 2024 Academy Award nominations Chef Jamie Oliver (Five-ingredient meals)

Wednesday, January 24 Calista Flockhart ( Feud: Capote vs. The Swans ) Chef Jamie Oliver (Five-ingredient meals) Chrissy Teigen, Chef David Chang and Joel Kim Booster ( Chrissy & Dave Dine Out ) Performance by Jackie Evancho

Thursday, January 25 Diane Lane and Chloe Sevigny ( Feud: Capote vs. The Swans ) Chef Jamie Oliver (Five-ingredient meals) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, January 26 John Cena ( Argylle ) Molly Ringwald ( Feud: Capote vs. The Swans ) Snoop Dog Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson ( The Book Case )

Saturday, January 27 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.