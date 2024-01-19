How To Watch The 2024 Oscar Nominations Next Week

With awards season in high gear, movie fans can get ready to tune into the announcements for this year’s Academy Award Nominees, set to take place on January 23rd.

What’s Happening:

As revealed this morning exclusively on ABC Good Morning America , Zazie Beetz ( Joker, Deadpool 2 ) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks ) are set to announce the nominations for the 2024 Oscars live on Tuesday, January 23rd.

, Zazie Beetz ( ) and Jack Quaid ) are set to announce the nominations for the 2024 Oscars live on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Oscar nominations will be announced live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater starting at 8:30 am E.T. / 5:30 am P.T. and fans can watch live that morning on GMA , the ABC News Livestream, and on Oscar.com.

, the ABC News Livestream, and on Oscar.com. Earlier this month, ABC announced that The Oscars will air live coast to coast on Sunday, March 10th, in a new earlier timeslot (7:00-10:30 p.m. EDT/4:00-7:30 p.m. PDT).

A 30-minute pre-show will lead into the live show (6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT/3:30-4:00 p.m. PDT), and immediately following, ABC will air an original episode of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary .

As previously announced, Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the live show for the fourth time. Raj Kapoor will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan serving as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton

Can't be near a TV on the Oscars 2024 date? There are lots of options. Here's how to watch everything on TV or online: Tune in to ABC on your television or live stream the Oscars at abc.com or the ABC app. Be sure to watch the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV).