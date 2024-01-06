“GMA” Guest List: Ava DuVernay, James McAvoy and More to Appear Week of January 8th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 8th-13th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 8th-13th:
- Monday, January 8
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Teyana Taylor (The Book of Clarence)
- Gabby Bernstein (NYT bestselling author; creating “New Year, New You” transformations)
- James Patterson (Holmes, Marple & Po)
- Linsey Davis’ exclusive interview with actor Jonathan Majors
- Tuesday, January 9
- Performance by Parmalee
- LaKeith Stanfield and James McAvoy (The Book of Clarence)
- Wednesday, January 10
- Performance by Third Eye Blind
- “American Classroom” Series: Becky Worley reports on homeschooling
- Thursday, January 11
- Ava DuVernay (Origin)
- Josh Hutcherson (The Beekeeper)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Performance by Yellowcard
- Friday, January 12
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Book Case podcast)
- “American Classroom” Series: Becky Worley reports on popular new meal plans
- Saturday, January 13
- Deals and Steals Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.