“GMA” Guest List: Ava DuVernay, James McAvoy and More to Appear Week of January 8th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 8th-13th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 8th-13th:

Monday, January 8 Sterling K. Brown ( American Fiction ) Teyana Taylor ( The Book of Clarence ) Gabby Bernstein (NYT bestselling author; creating “New Year, New You” transformations) James Patterson ( Holmes, Marple & Po ) Linsey Davis’ exclusive interview with actor Jonathan Majors

Tuesday, January 9 Performance by Parmalee LaKeith Stanfield and James McAvoy ( The Book of Clarence )

Wednesday, January 10 Performance by Third Eye Blind “American Classroom” Series: Becky Worley reports on homeschooling

Thursday, January 11 Ava DuVernay ( Origin ) Josh Hutcherson ( The Beekeeper ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Performance by Yellowcard

Friday, January 12 Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson ( The Book Case podcast) “American Classroom” Series: Becky Worley reports on popular new meal plans

Saturday, January 13 Deals and Steals Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.