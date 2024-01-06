“GMA” Guest List: Ava DuVernay, James McAvoy and More to Appear Week of January 8th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 8th-13th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 8th-13th:

  • Monday, January 8
    • Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
    • Teyana Taylor (The Book of Clarence)
    • Gabby Bernstein (NYT bestselling author; creating “New Year, New You” transformations)
    • James Patterson (Holmes, Marple & Po)
    • Linsey Davis’ exclusive interview with actor Jonathan Majors
  • Tuesday, January 9
    • Performance by Parmalee
    • LaKeith Stanfield and James McAvoy (The Book of Clarence
  • Wednesday, January 10
    • Performance by Third Eye Blind
    • “American Classroom” Series: Becky Worley reports on homeschooling
  • Thursday, January 11
    • Ava DuVernay (Origin)
    • Josh Hutcherson (The Beekeeper)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Performance by Yellowcard
  • Friday, January 12
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (The Book Case podcast)
    • “American Classroom” Series: Becky Worley reports on popular new meal plans
  • Saturday, January 13
    • Deals and Steals Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.