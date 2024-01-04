Actor Jonathan Majors Sits for First Post-Trial Interview with ABC News Live “Prime” Anchor Linsey Davis

Actor Jonathan Majors will sit down with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis for his first interview since a jury found him guilty of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

anchor Linsey Davis has an exclusive interview with actor Jonathan Majors in his first interview since a jury found him guilty of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The interview will premiere on Good Morning America on Monday, January 8th (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST), and air across additional ABC News programs and platforms, including GMA3: What You Need to Know (1:00 p.m. EST/Noon CST) and more.

on Monday, January 8th (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST), and air across additional ABC News programs and platforms, including (1:00 p.m. EST/Noon CST) and more. The extended interview will stream on ABC News Live‘s Prime with Linsey Davis on Monday, January 8th (7:00 p.m. EST).

on Monday, January 8th (7:00 p.m. EST). ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will stream a half-hour special with more from the interview, including never-before-heard portions and additional reporting on the story, beginning Thursday, January 11th, only on Hulu

