Disney Channel Releases New Trailer For Highly Anticipated Second Season of “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

Fans of Disney Channel’s Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are getting their first glimpse of the highly-anticipated second season of the series with a new trailer that dropped today.

What’s Happening:

are getting their first taste of the second season of the hit series thanks to a new trailer that was released today. In it, we see some of the characters we love, hear some of the music we love, and get a glimpse of the artistic style we love – plus a few villains that we’re sure to get to know when the second season of the series debuts in February.

The much-expected second season will see its protagonists, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, further embracing their superhero identities. However, as Moon Girl's superhero activities increasingly merge with her personal life, a taxing decision awaits her: Will she reveal her secret identity at the expense of her family?

Walt Disney Records will release a 12-track Season 2 soundtrack, also on February 2nd, with music from GRAMMY Award-winner Raphael Saadiq, who returns as the series’ executive music producer.

The second season is set to feature a number of guest stars, including: Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul) SungWon Cho (internet personality) Cynthia Erivo ( Wicked – The Motion Picture) Giancarlo Esposito ( The Mandalorian ) Andy Garcia ( The Godfather Part III) Arsenio Hall ( Coming to America ) Ann Harada (Avenue Q) Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister) Manny Jacinto ( The Good Place) Carol Kane ( Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) Alex Newell ( Glee) Edward James Olmos ( Battlestar Galactica) Parker Posey ( Best in Show) Ephraim Sykes (Broadway’s Hamilton ) David Tennant (Doctor Who) Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show ) Peter Weller (RoboCop)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will return on February 2nd with a double episode Season 2 premiere. New episodes from Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+

New episodes from Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+. You can catch up with the first season, currently streaming on Disney+.

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation, and is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Steve Loter. Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono is co-producer and supervising director; and Rafael Chaidez is producer.