What’s Happening:

Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of the highly anticipated animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur , ahead of the Feb. 10 series premiere on Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+.

written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl), was revealed today during a panel at New York Comic Con.

soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, is set for release on Feb. 10 and will feature songs from the first season. Next summer, fans can also look forward to a brand-new assortment of toys, apparel and more based on the series.

Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York City.

Equipped with Devil’s fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to make a difference and protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

Cast:

Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur

Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi

Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey

Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria

Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr

Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops

Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder

Season One Guest Cast Includes: