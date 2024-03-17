As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 18th-23rd:
- Monday, March 18
- Performance by Shaggy and Bruce Melodie
- Exclusive preview: An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution
- Chef Dan Pashman and his new cookbook (Anything’s Pastable)
- Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
- Rebecca Jarvis kicks off a series focusing on infertility and reports on surrogacy
- Tuesday, March 19
- Day two of GMA’s infertility series with Rebecca Jarvis, reporting on egg freezing
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Road House)
- Wednesday, March 20
- Kaylee Hottle, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire)
- American Kennel Club (AKC) shares the most popular dog breeds
- Lori Bergamotto (Amazon’s spring sale)
- Part three of GMA’s infertility series with Rebecca Jarvis, reporting on adoption
- Thursday, March 21
- Lukas Gage (Road House)
- Lori Bergamotto (Amazon’s spring sale)
- Celebration of the 50th anniversary of Little House on the Prairie
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, March 22
- GMA March Buzz pick
- Report on dangers of vaping
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Best travel essentials)
- Saturday, March 23
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.