As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 18th-23rd:

Monday, March 18 Performance by Shaggy and Bruce Melodie Exclusive preview: An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution Chef Dan Pashman and his new cookbook ( Anything’s Pastable ) Lisa Ann Walter ( Abbott Elementary ) Rebecca Jarvis kicks off a series focusing on infertility and reports on surrogacy

Tuesday, March 19 Day two of GMA’s infertility series with Rebecca Jarvis, reporting on egg freezing Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Jake Gyllenhaal ( Road House )

Wednesday, March 20 Kaylee Hottle, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens ( Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ) American Kennel Club (AKC) shares the most popular dog breeds Lori Bergamotto (Amazon’s spring sale) Part three of GMA’s infertility series with Rebecca Jarvis, reporting on adoption

Thursday, March 21 Lukas Gage ( Road House ) Lori Bergamotto (Amazon’s spring sale) Celebration of the 50th anniversary of Little House on the Prairie Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 22 GMA March Buzz pick Report on dangers of vaping The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Best travel essentials)

Saturday, March 23 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.