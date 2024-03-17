“GMA” Guest List: Cast of “Godzilla x Kong” and More to Appear Week of March 18th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 18th-23rd:

  • Monday, March 18
  • Tuesday, March 19
    • Day two of GMA’s infertility series with Rebecca Jarvis, reporting on egg freezing
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Jake Gyllenhaal (Road House)
  • Wednesday, March 20
    • Kaylee Hottle, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire)
    • American Kennel Club (AKC) shares the most popular dog breeds
    • Lori Bergamotto (Amazon’s spring sale)
    • Part three of GMA’s infertility series with Rebecca Jarvis, reporting on adoption
  • Thursday, March 21
    • Lukas Gage (Road House)
    • Lori Bergamotto (Amazon’s spring sale)
    • Celebration of the 50th anniversary of Little House on the Prairie
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, March 22
    • GMA March Buzz pick
    • Report on dangers of vaping
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Best travel essentials)
  • Saturday, March 23
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.