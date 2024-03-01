As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 4th-9th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 4th-9th:

Monday, March 4 Ginger Zee reports live from Philadelphia’s flower show Performance by AJ McLean and Joey Fatone (The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC) A look at the trailer of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour documentary ( Disney+ RuPaul sits down with Robin Roberts for an interview about his new memoir Reesa Teesa ( Who TF Did I Marry? )

Tuesday, March 5 Bravo’s Top Chef stars celebrate National Cheese Doodle Day Dan Harris ( 10% Happier ) GMA ’s March Book Club pick Oscar-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, March 6 Oscar-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Chelsea Clinton ( She Persisted ) John Cena ( Ricky Stanicky ) Joe Zee (Journalist and stylist; Oscar red carpet fashions)

Thursday, March 7 Deals & Steals, featuring small, women-owned businesses, with Tory Johnson Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sit down with Robin Roberts Jimmy Kimmel (Oscar host; Jimmy Kimmel Live! )

Friday, March 8 Performance by Bleachers Whit Johnson shares a preview of Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live Chef Wolfgang Puck (Previews menu for this year’s Governor’s Ball) The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best beauty devices)

Saturday, March 9 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.