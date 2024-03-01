As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 4th-9th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 4th-9th:
- Monday, March 4
- Ginger Zee reports live from Philadelphia’s flower show
- Performance by AJ McLean and Joey Fatone (The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC)
- A look at the trailer of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour documentary (Disney+)
- RuPaul sits down with Robin Roberts for an interview about his new memoir
- Reesa Teesa (Who TF Did I Marry?)
- Tuesday, March 5
- Bravo’s Top Chef stars celebrate National Cheese Doodle Day
- Dan Harris (10% Happier)
- GMA’s March Book Club pick
- Oscar-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, March 6
- Oscar-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Chelsea Clinton (She Persisted)
- John Cena (Ricky Stanicky)
- Joe Zee (Journalist and stylist; Oscar red carpet fashions)
- Thursday, March 7
- Deals & Steals, featuring small, women-owned businesses, with Tory Johnson
- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sit down with Robin Roberts
- Jimmy Kimmel (Oscar host; Jimmy Kimmel Live!)
- Friday, March 8
- Performance by Bleachers
- Whit Johnson shares a preview of Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live
- Chef Wolfgang Puck (Previews menu for this year’s Governor’s Ball)
- The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best beauty devices)
- Saturday, March 9
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.