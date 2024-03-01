“GMA” Guest List: John Cena, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood and More to Appear Week of March 4th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 4th-9th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of March 4th-9th:

  • Monday, March 4
    • Ginger Zee reports live from Philadelphia’s flower show
    • Performance by AJ McLean and Joey Fatone (The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC)
    • A look at the trailer of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour documentary (Disney+)
    • RuPaul sits down with Robin Roberts for an interview about his new memoir
    • Reesa Teesa (Who TF Did I Marry?)
  • Tuesday, March 5
    • Bravo’s Top Chef stars celebrate National Cheese Doodle Day
    • Dan Harris (10% Happier)
    • GMA’s March Book Club pick
    • Oscar-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, March 6
    • Oscar-themed Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Chelsea Clinton (She Persisted)
    • John Cena (Ricky Stanicky)
    • Joe Zee (Journalist and stylist; Oscar red carpet fashions)
  • Thursday, March 7
    • Deals & Steals, featuring small, women-owned businesses, with Tory Johnson
    • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sit down with Robin Roberts
    • Jimmy Kimmel (Oscar host; Jimmy Kimmel Live!)
  • Friday, March 8
    • Performance by Bleachers
    • Whit Johnson shares a preview of Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live
    • Chef Wolfgang Puck (Previews menu for this year’s Governor’s Ball)
    • The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best beauty devices)
  • Saturday, March 9
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

