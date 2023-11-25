“GMA” Guest List: Jennifer Garner, Julianne Moore and More to Appear Week of November 27th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 27th-December 2nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 27th-December 2nd:

  • Monday, November 27
    • Deals and Steals: Cyber Monday with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, November 28
    • Omid Scobie (ABC News royals contributor; Endgame)
    • Niecy Nash
    • Jennifer Garner (Family Switch)
    • Sebastian Maniscalco actor and comedian
  • Wednesday, November 29
    • Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
    • Julianne Moore (May December)
    • Chat and performance by Dennis Quaid
    • Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, November 30
    • Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (ABC Audio podcast The Bookcase
    • Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, December 1
    • Reality TV personality Gerry Turner and his new partner (The Golden Bachelor)
    • Deals and Steals: 25 Days of Christmas with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Gives Back with Jess Sims
    • Marissa Stapley and Uzma Jalaluddin (Three Holidays and a Wedding)
    • Chat and performance by Brandy
  • Saturday, December 2
    • Mike Massimino (Former NASA astronaut and author)
    • Dan Langan (Baker and blogger)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.