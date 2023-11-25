“GMA” Guest List: Jennifer Garner, Julianne Moore and More to Appear Week of November 27th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 27th-December 2nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 27th-December 2nd:
- Monday, November 27
- Deals and Steals: Cyber Monday with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, November 28
- Omid Scobie (ABC News royals contributor; Endgame)
- Niecy Nash
- Jennifer Garner (Family Switch)
- Sebastian Maniscalco actor and comedian
- Wednesday, November 29
- Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
- Julianne Moore (May December)
- Chat and performance by Dennis Quaid
- Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, November 30
- Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (ABC Audio podcast The Bookcase)
- Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson
- Friday, December 1
- Reality TV personality Gerry Turner and his new partner (The Golden Bachelor)
- Deals and Steals: 25 Days of Christmas with Tory Johnson
- GMA Gives Back with Jess Sims
- Marissa Stapley and Uzma Jalaluddin (Three Holidays and a Wedding)
- Chat and performance by Brandy
- Saturday, December 2
- Mike Massimino (Former NASA astronaut and author)
- Dan Langan (Baker and blogger)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.