“GMA” Guest List: Jennifer Garner, Julianne Moore and More to Appear Week of November 27th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 27th-December 2nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 27th-December 2nd:

Monday, November 27 Deals and Steals: Cyber Monday with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 28 Omid Scobie (ABC News royals contributor; Endgame ) Niecy Nash Jennifer Garner ( Family Switch ) Sebastian Maniscalco actor and comedian

Wednesday, November 29 Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple Julianne Moore ( May December ) Chat and performance by Dennis Quaid Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 30 Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson (ABC Audio podcast The Bookcase ) Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson

Friday, December 1 Reality TV personality Gerry Turner and his new partner ( The Golden Bachelor ) Deals and Steals: 25 Days of Christmas with Tory Johnson GMA Gives Back with Jess Sims Marissa Stapley and Uzma Jalaluddin ( Three Holidays and a Wedding ) Chat and performance by Brandy

Saturday, December 2 Mike Massimino (Former NASA astronaut and author) Dan Langan (Baker and blogger) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.