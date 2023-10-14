“GMA” Guest List: Mark Cuban, Bindi Irwin and More to Appear Week of October 16th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 16th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 16th-21st:

  • Monday, October 16
  • Tuesday, October 17
    • Mark Cuban (Shark Tank)
    • Chefs Meryl Feinstein and Robbie Felice
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, October 18
    • Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
    • Rachel Beller (SpiceRack; Dietitian)
    • Cleo Wade (Remember Love)
    • Chat and performance by Cash Cash and Taylor Dayne
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, October 19
    • Rachel Rothman (Good Housekeeping chief technologist and executive technical director)
    • Performance by The Struts
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 20
    • Bindi Irwin (TV personality; conservationist)
    • Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin (After Bedtime podcast; Big Little Feelings founders)
    • Performance by Riley Green
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, October 21
    • Rob Gronkowski
    • Vaughn Vreeland (New York Times Cooking supervising producer)
    • Dr. Gabrielle Lyon (Forever Strong)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.