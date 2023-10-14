“GMA” Guest List: Mark Cuban, Bindi Irwin and More to Appear Week of October 16th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 16th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 16th-21st:

Monday, October 16 GMA celebrates 100 years of The Walt Disney Company Disney Broadway mashup performance Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, October 17 Mark Cuban ( Shark Tank ) Chefs Meryl Feinstein and Robbie Felice Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 18 Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple Rachel Beller ( SpiceRack ; Dietitian) Cleo Wade ( Remember Love ) Chat and performance by Cash Cash and Taylor Dayne Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 19 Rachel Rothman ( Good Housekeeping chief technologist and executive technical director) Performance by The Struts Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 20 Bindi Irwin (TV personality; conservationist) Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin ( After Bedtime podcast; Big Little Feelings founders) Performance by Riley Green Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, October 21 Rob Gronkowski Vaughn Vreeland ( New York Times Cooking supervising producer) Dr. Gabrielle Lyon ( Forever Strong ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



