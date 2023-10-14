“GMA” Guest List: Mark Cuban, Bindi Irwin and More to Appear Week of October 16th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 16th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 16th-21st:
- Monday, October 16
- GMA celebrates 100 years of The Walt Disney Company
- Disney Broadway mashup performance
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, October 17
- Mark Cuban (Shark Tank)
- Chefs Meryl Feinstein and Robbie Felice
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, October 18
- Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
- Rachel Beller (SpiceRack; Dietitian)
- Cleo Wade (Remember Love)
- Chat and performance by Cash Cash and Taylor Dayne
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 19
- Rachel Rothman (Good Housekeeping chief technologist and executive technical director)
- Performance by The Struts
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 20
- Bindi Irwin (TV personality; conservationist)
- Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin (After Bedtime podcast; Big Little Feelings founders)
- Performance by Riley Green
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, October 21
- Rob Gronkowski
- Vaughn Vreeland (New York Times Cooking supervising producer)
- Dr. Gabrielle Lyon (Forever Strong)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.