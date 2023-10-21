“GMA” Guest List: John Stamos, Sarah Paulson and More to Appear Week of October 23rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 23rd-28th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 23rd-28th:

Monday, October 23 John Stamos ( If You Would Have Told Me ) Chat and performance by Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu ( Little Shop of Horrors )

Tuesday, October 24 Deborah Roberts reports on young adult mental health Chef Mika Leon

Wednesday, October 25 Deborah Roberts reports on mental health Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple Tom Brady, Aaron Judge and Jayson Tatum

Thursday, October 26 Deborah Roberts reports on anxiety Babs Costello (Lifestyle influencer) Chat and performance by Rachel Platten Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 27 Kevin O’Leary ( Shark Tank ) Ms. Rachel (Educator and YouTube star) Sarah Paulson ( Appropriate ) Performance by the cast of Wicked

Saturday, October 28 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.