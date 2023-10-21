“GMA” Guest List: John Stamos, Sarah Paulson and More to Appear Week of October 23rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 23rd-28th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 23rd-28th:

  • Monday, October 23
    • John Stamos (If You Would Have Told Me)
    • Chat and performance by Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu (Little Shop of Horrors)
  • Tuesday, October 24
    • Deborah Roberts reports on young adult mental health
    • Chef Mika Leon
  • Wednesday, October 25
    • Deborah Roberts reports on mental health
    • Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
    • Tom Brady, Aaron Judge and Jayson Tatum
  • Thursday, October 26
    • Deborah Roberts reports on anxiety
    • Babs Costello (Lifestyle influencer)
    • Chat and performance by Rachel Platten
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 27
    • Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
    • Ms. Rachel (Educator and YouTube star)
    • Sarah Paulson (Appropriate)
    • Performance by the cast of Wicked
  • Saturday, October 28
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.