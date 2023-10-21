“GMA” Guest List: John Stamos, Sarah Paulson and More to Appear Week of October 23rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 23rd-28th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 23rd-28th:
- Monday, October 23
- John Stamos (If You Would Have Told Me)
- Chat and performance by Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu (Little Shop of Horrors)
- Tuesday, October 24
- Deborah Roberts reports on young adult mental health
- Chef Mika Leon
- Wednesday, October 25
- Deborah Roberts reports on mental health
- Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
- Tom Brady, Aaron Judge and Jayson Tatum
- Thursday, October 26
- Deborah Roberts reports on anxiety
- Babs Costello (Lifestyle influencer)
- Chat and performance by Rachel Platten
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 27
- Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
- Ms. Rachel (Educator and YouTube star)
- Sarah Paulson (Appropriate)
- Performance by the cast of Wicked
- Saturday, October 28
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.