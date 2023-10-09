“GMA” Guest List: Jessie James Decker, Yahritza y Su Esencia and More to Appear Week of October 9th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 9th-14th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 9th-14th:

  • Monday, October 9
    • Julia Fox (Down the Drain)
    • Jessie James Decker (Just Eat)
  • Tuesday, October 10
    • Alfonso Ribeiro (Dancing with the Stars)
    • Robin Roberts and Lionel Richie visit hometown Tuskegee
    • Molly Baz (More is More)
  • Wednesday, October 11
    • Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
    • GMA Out Loud: National Coming Out Day
    • Shawn Stevenson (Eat Smarter)
  • Thursday, October 12
    • Chat and performance by Yahritza y Su Esencia (Hispanic Heritage Month)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 13
    • National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day
    • Sam Champion and Chef Pati Jinich
  • Saturday, October 14
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.