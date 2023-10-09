“GMA” Guest List: Jessie James Decker, Yahritza y Su Esencia and More to Appear Week of October 9th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 9th-14th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 9th-14th:

Monday, October 9 Julia Fox ( Down the Drain ) Jessie James Decker ( Just Eat )

Tuesday, October 10 Alfonso Ribeiro ( Dancing with the Stars ) Robin Roberts and Lionel Richie visit hometown Tuskegee Molly Baz ( More is More )

Wednesday, October 11 Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple GMA Out Loud: National Coming Out Day Shawn Stevenson ( Eat Smarter )

Thursday, October 12 Chat and performance by Yahritza y Su Esencia (Hispanic Heritage Month) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 13 National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day Sam Champion and Chef Pati Jinich

Saturday, October 14 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.