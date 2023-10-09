“GMA” Guest List: Jessie James Decker, Yahritza y Su Esencia and More to Appear Week of October 9th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 9th-14th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 9th-14th:
- Monday, October 9
- Julia Fox (Down the Drain)
- Jessie James Decker (Just Eat)
- Tuesday, October 10
- Alfonso Ribeiro (Dancing with the Stars)
- Robin Roberts and Lionel Richie visit hometown Tuskegee
- Molly Baz (More is More)
- Wednesday, October 11
- Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
- GMA Out Loud: National Coming Out Day
- Shawn Stevenson (Eat Smarter)
- Thursday, October 12
- Chat and performance by Yahritza y Su Esencia (Hispanic Heritage Month)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 13
- National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day
- Sam Champion and Chef Pati Jinich
- Saturday, October 14
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.