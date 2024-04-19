GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 22nd-26th Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 22nd-26th:

Monday, April 22 Earth Day segment: Sarah Paiji Yoo (Founder of Blueland; tips on how to minimize waste) Mike Muse shares the latest headlines from Hollywood Wilson Cruz ( Mother of the Bride )

Tuesday, April 23 Keila Shaheen ( The Shadow Work Journal ) Hiroyuki Sanada ( Shōgun ) Alexis Garcin (Michelin; the company’s sustainability efforts; upcoming all-sustainable event)

Wednesday, April 24 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Performance by Charley Crockett Report on rapper Drake’s efforts to revive an amusement park in Los Angeles, California

Thursday, April 25 Sarah Eggenberger ( NewBeauty magazine; turning your at-home shower into a spa experience) Kim Raver ( Grey’s Anatomy )

Friday, April 26 Faith Friday: Rabbi Sharon Brous ( The Amen Effect ) Shop It Like It’s Hot series with Milly Almodovar



