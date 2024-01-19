GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 22nd-26th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 22nd-26th:

Monday, January 22 Ken Jennings ( Celebrity Jeopardy! ) Chef Anthony Vitolo (Vitolo and Emilio’s Ballato; Signature spaghetti alla carbonara) Nicole Lapin (Tips on how to restore your credit in 2024; Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin )

Tuesday, January 23 Mike Muse and Kelley L. Carter ( 2024 Academy Award nominations Dr. Jen Ashton (Health and wellness advice)

Wednesday, January 24 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Dr. Darien Sutton (Reports on Baylor College of Medicine program that works to interest kids in medical careers)

Thursday, January 25 Performance by Pete Yorn ( Killers of the Flower Moon ) Brad Teplitsky (Studio Auctions; Previews upcoming auction featuring iconic items from TV and film) Dr. Nadine Macaluso ( Run Like Hell: A Therapist’s Guide to Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Trauma Bonds )

Friday, January 26 Faith Friday: K.D. Hill Ronny Chieng ( The Love To Hate It Tour ) Phil Lipof chats with Green Day



