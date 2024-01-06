“GMA3” Guest List: Sterling K. Brown, Lamorne Morris and More to Appear week of January 8th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 8th-12th:

Monday, January 8 Mike Muse (ABC News contributor and SiriusXM radio host) Vivian Tu ( Rich AF; TikTok influencer and author) Sterling. K. Brown ( American Fiction ) Linsey Davis’ exclusive interview with actor Jonathan Majors

Tuesday, January 9 Performance by Parmalee Richelle Peña (Secrets for manifesting success in the new year) Jenn Drummond ( Break Proof )

Wednesday, January 10 Lamorne Morris ( Fargo Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, January 11 Performance by Yellowcard Jené Luciani Sena (lifestyle expert; shapewear solutions for all body types) Dr. Ibram X. Kendi ( Stamped from the Beginning )

Friday, January 12 Cooking with Mike Puma (Gotham Burger Social Club) Faith Friday: Rev. Otis Moss III



