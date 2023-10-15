“Good Morning America” to Celebrate Disney100 with Special Disney on Broadway Medley

by |
Tags: , , ,

Tomorrow marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company and Good Morning America will celebrate with a special Disney on Broadway performance.

Via Broadway News (Photo: Deen van Meer)

Via Broadway News (Photo: Deen van Meer)

  • Watch the 8:00am hour of Good Morning America tomorrow for a never-before-seen medley of Disney on Broadway songs in celebration of Disney100.
  • Then at 1:00pm, several of Disney on Broadway’s leading ladies will join GMA3: What You Need To Know to continue the celebration.
  • You won't want to miss Ashley Brown, Broadway's original Mary Poppins, sing "Feed The Birds", as a special tribute to Walt Disney.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 16th-21st:

  • Monday, October 16
  • Tuesday, October 17
    • Mark Cuban (Shark Tank)
    • Chefs Meryl Feinstein and Robbie Felice
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, October 18
    • Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
    • Rachel Beller (SpiceRack; Dietitian)
    • Cleo Wade (Remember Love)
    • Chat and performance by Cash Cash and Taylor Dayne
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, October 19
    • Rachel Rothman (Good Housekeeping chief technologist and executive technical director)
    • Performance by The Struts
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 20
    • Bindi Irwin (TV personality; conservationist)
    • Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin (After Bedtime podcast; Big Little Feelings founders)
    • Performance by Riley Green
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, October 21
    • Rob Gronkowski
    • Vaughn Vreeland (New York Times Cooking supervising producer)
    • Dr. Gabrielle Lyon (Forever Strong)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack