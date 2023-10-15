“Good Morning America” to Celebrate Disney100 with Special Disney on Broadway Medley

Tomorrow marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company and Good Morning America will celebrate with a special Disney on Broadway performance.

Watch the 8:00am hour of Good Morning America tomorrow for a never-before-seen medley of Disney on Broadway songs in celebration of Disney100.

tomorrow for a never-before-seen medley of Disney on Broadway songs in celebration of Disney100. Then at 1:00pm, several of Disney on Broadway’s leading ladies will join GMA3: What You Need To Know to continue the celebration.

to continue the celebration. You won't want to miss Ashley Brown, Broadway's original Mary Poppins, sing "Feed The Birds", as a special tribute to Walt Disney.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

