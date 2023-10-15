“Good Morning America” to Celebrate Disney100 with Special Disney on Broadway Medley

Tomorrow marks the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company and Good Morning America will celebrate with a special Disney on Broadway performance.
- Watch the 8:00am hour of Good Morning America tomorrow for a never-before-seen medley of Disney on Broadway songs in celebration of Disney100.
- Then at 1:00pm, several of Disney on Broadway’s leading ladies will join GMA3: What You Need To Know to continue the celebration.
- You won't want to miss Ashley Brown, Broadway's original Mary Poppins, sing "Feed The Birds", as a special tribute to Walt Disney.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 16th-21st:
- Monday, October 16
- GMA celebrates 100 years of The Walt Disney Company
- Disney Broadway mashup performance
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, October 17
- Mark Cuban (Shark Tank)
- Chefs Meryl Feinstein and Robbie Felice
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, October 18
- Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
- Rachel Beller (SpiceRack; Dietitian)
- Cleo Wade (Remember Love)
- Chat and performance by Cash Cash and Taylor Dayne
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 19
- Rachel Rothman (Good Housekeeping chief technologist and executive technical director)
- Performance by The Struts
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 20
- Bindi Irwin (TV personality; conservationist)
- Kristin Gallant and Deena Margolin (After Bedtime podcast; Big Little Feelings founders)
- Performance by Riley Green
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, October 21
- Rob Gronkowski
- Vaughn Vreeland (New York Times Cooking supervising producer)
- Dr. Gabrielle Lyon (Forever Strong)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson