Hailey Needs Help Throwing Oceanside’s Greatest Christmas Festival In Holiday Episode of “Hailey’s On It!”

It’s Christmas in the latest episode of Hailey’s On It!, and Hailey must throw the greatest Christmas festival ever held in Oceanside, but one problem threatens the whole operation, and it’s not who you’d think caused it.

We Wish You A Merry Chaos-Mas

This special full episode (as in, not split into two 11-minute halves) opens in the future, where the Professor and her co-workers are celebrating Christmas. However, their party is getting a bit out of hand and some are using the portal for fun pranks, so the Professor says that to be safe, she’d better take all their portal cards. After all, today in 2074 is the 50th anniversary of Hailey Banks’ Greatest Oceanside Christmas Festival ever.

Wait a minute, if it’s 2074 and it’s 50 years since the Christmas Festival (making it Christmas 2024)…has this series already been taking place in the future? In fairness, that is either a new revelation or a detail from the beginning of the series that I forgot about.

The Professor opens a portal to Hailey’s house and decides that’s actually the safest place to hide the portal keys. However, with every way to access a portal with her, she can’t get back. Luckily, she keeps a remote portal generator with her, but it needs to be charged.

While the portal generator is charging, Hailey asks for the Professor to help with planning the festival, where the Professor explains that everyone loved Lil’ Rudy, a skateboarding reindeer. Hailey is a bit surprised, considering that was Scott’s idea that she was hesitant about. Either way, as long as Lil’ Rudy is there, the space-time continuum won’t be destroyed.

Because of this, Lil’ Rudy is quite the celebrity in the future – at least, he is in the Professor’s office. Deon, who lives for Christmas, would love to see this. So, she asks Hailey to take a picture with her future phone, but Scott actually seems to be the one who knows how to use it with ease. The picture is taken through a thought, not really a button like present (or 2024) day phones. This leads Scott to wonder why they even have buttons in the future, and pushes to partially charged portal opening button. A small portal opens, and Lil’ Rudy chases it. Now, with Lil’ Rudy running through a doorway into the future, that means he won’t be at the festival, which will obviously alter the timeline. Hailey runs after him and dives through the portal, getting caught halfway through, but enough to see Lil’ Rudy terrorizing the lab. Deon walks in, and she addresses him, saying that the reindeer must be caught to save Christmas. This confuses him, as he has no idea what Christmas is.

Hailey fully returns to Oceanside, and explains what she saw. Without Lil’ Rudy, her festival is so bad that people forgo celebrating Christmas ever again throughout the world. The timeline needs to be restored, and fast. So, the gang rounds up all the sources of power they can think of (even the local nuclear power plant) to get this remote charged. Especially considering The Professor has Deon’s portal card, so he can’t even send Lil’ Rudy back if he tried, though it is assumed that he is in fact, trying, in the future.

The show must go on, and festival attendees (and viewers) are treated to a who’s who of musical acts we’ve seen throughout the show thus far, most of which were seen in the Battle of the Bands episode.

The Professor and Beta are working on charging the remote, but is taking too much time because they can’t get the cords and cables organized. Turns out, Scott is a genius with this sort of thing and is helping them out. Somehow, Scott seems to understand this and future devices really well. Strange.

They finally get everything going, and the charge is filling up quick. But now, it’s time for Hailey’s original song, which has been teased as a trainwreck throughout the entire episode. However, a chaos bot has arrived on scene and cut the power, which not only affects the charging, but also Hailey’s performance. Now her audio overload has been turned into an a capella tune, and it warms the already annoyed crowd. They get out their phones and their lights and start waving them around, singing along with the tune. The Professor and Beta wrangle the chaos bot and use its power to complete the charge as they destroy it.

They are able to open a portal, and as they thought, Deon and Lil’ Rudy come blasting through it. Thanks to an office chair and Lil’ Rudy’s skateboard, it certainly looks an awful lot like Santa and his sleigh launching above Hailey and the stage, making the crowd go wild. Funny, considering the crowd agreed with Hailey’s song about keeping Christmas simple.

The Professor goes back to the future, and Hailey succeeds in throwing the greatest Oceanside Christmas Festival ever, and everything is fine once again.

This holiday episode of Hailey’s On It! Is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can catch up with earlier episodes of the series, streaming now on Disney+.