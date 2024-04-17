Fans Can Now Get Caught Up With “Hailey’s On It!” As New Batch Of Episodes Arrive on Disney+

Though we’ve been getting new episodes on Disney Channel for several weeks now, fans who watch Hailey’s On It! Via Disney+ can now get caught up thanks to a new batch of episodes that have arrived on the platform.

What’s Happening:

  • Hailey’s On It!, an original animated comedy-adventure series from Disney Branded Television, premiered in 2023 on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+.
  • In it, Auli’i Cravalho (Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana) stars in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Starring alongside Cravalho is Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) as the voice of Scott, Hailey’s best friend, and Gary Anthony Williams (The Boondocks) as the voice of Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future.
  • From creators and executive producers Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything), the series, set in Oceanside, California, follows Hailey as she is pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness that lies within. Whether she’s tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
