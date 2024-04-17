Fans Can Now Get Caught Up With “Hailey’s On It!” As New Batch Of Episodes Arrive on Disney+

Though we’ve been getting new episodes on Disney Channel for several weeks now, fans who watch Hailey’s On It! Via Disney+ can now get caught up thanks to a new batch of episodes that have arrived on the platform.

What’s Happening:

More episodes of the Disney Channel animated series Hailey’s On It! Have arrived on Disney+.

Have arrived on Disney+. Though the series premiered simultaneously on the streaming platform as well as the linear cable network, drops on Disney+ of the new series have come in batches since then, with the latest batch arriving on the platform today.

With the new batch, five new episodes have arrived on the platform, the most recent of which debuted on Disney Channel last weekend. They are: Mer-Made In Oceanside/Full House (of Bugs) The Umpire Strikes Back/Magician Impossible Bad Bear Day/2001: A Spouse Odyssey The Saw-Shank Redemption/No More Mr. Rice Guy When Squeeples Attack/Cool Intentions

Season one of Hailey’s On It! Is still ongoing on the Disney Channel, and more episodes are expected before we wrap up this first chapter of the animated series, so another batch of episodes will likely arrive on Disney+ once the season wraps.

Hailey’s On It!, an original animated comedy-adventure series from Disney Branded Television, premiered in 2023 on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+

In it, Auli'i Cravalho (Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana ) stars in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Starring alongside Cravalho is Manny Jacinto ( The Good Place ) as the voice of Scott, Hailey's best friend, and Gary Anthony Williams ( The Boondocks ) as the voice of Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future.

) stars in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Starring alongside Cravalho is Manny Jacinto ( ) as the voice of Scott, Hailey’s best friend, and Gary Anthony Williams ( ) as the voice of Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future. From creators and executive producers Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything), the series, set in Oceanside, California, follows Hailey as she is pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness that lies within. Whether she’s tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.