Houghton Brothers Quiz Each Other Ahead Of Premiere Of “Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation”

Disney TV Animation has set down the executive producers (and brothers!) behind the hit series Big City Greens, Chris and Shane Houghton, for a fun game ahead of the debut of their new film, Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation.

What’s Happening:

Brothers Chris and Shane Houghton are sitting down and participating in a BFF Quiz, quizzing each other to see how well they know their favorite aspects of their hit Disney Channel Big City Greens .

. The two are doing this together as a fun bit ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated new film based on their series, Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation .

. In the 2-part series shared on Instagram, you can see the two try and guess each other’s favorite episode as well as their favorite characters from the series. Not to mention their favorite guest stars, complete with a story about everyone’s favorite voice behind Vasquez, Danny Trejo!

Brothers Chris and Shane Houghton are the creators and executive producers of Disney’s Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation , a brand-new animated comedy based on their hit Disney Channel series Big City Greens.

, a brand-new animated comedy based on their hit Disney Channel series The series, which follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family, was heavily influenced by the brothers’ childhood growing up in St. Johns, Michigan, a small rural town north of Lansing also known as the mint capital of the world. Cricket is based on and voiced by Chris, and many of the characters are inspired by real-life family members and childhood townsfolk.

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation follows the Green family as they embark on an adventurous outer space-bound vacation. When thrill-seeker Cricket tricks his family into taking a “road trip” in space, chaos in the cosmos quickly ensues. Despite growing frustrations between Cricket and his dad, Bill, the two must learn to appreciate each other’s unique perspectives in order to prevent Big City from being destroyed by an interstellar disaster.

