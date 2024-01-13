Save 20% Off Tickets to “Immersive Disney Animation” in Toronto and Las Vegas

The current run of the Immersive Disney Animation exhibit in Toronto and Las Vegas has been extended, and visitors can save an extra 20% on tickets.

What’s Happening:

Immersive Disney Animation’s run in Toronto and Las Vegas has been extended, and if you’re looking to visit, you can save 20% off the experience through January 28th and March 31st in Las Vegas.

Tickets are available now at LighthouseImmersive.com

Immersive Disney Animation is an innovative celebration that takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from their very earliest, groundbreaking features to the beloved hit movies of today.

The creative team behind Immersive Disney Animation is led by Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water), Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim (Get A Horse!), who is spearheading the project for Disney Animation, Lighthouse Immersive's Global Creative Director David Korins (Hamilton), and Mexico City-based Cocolab.

The exhibit is now open in: Las Vegas, Nevada Montreal, Québec, Canada Toronto, Ontario, Canada Osaka, Japan Puebla, Mexico Singapore

A new installation will open next month in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.