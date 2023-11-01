“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Coming to Disney+ on December 1st

In just one month, history’s greatest hero is coming to Disney+, with the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on December 1st.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced today that the fifth and final Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , will arrive on Disney+ on December 1st.

Just a few days later on December 5th, the film will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD

The film is currently available for purchase digitally, and you can check out Mike's review

In Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)

, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

in 1981, has once again composed the score. Check out Mike’s review Indiana Jones film.