“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Coming to Disney+ on December 1st

In just one month, history’s greatest hero is coming to Disney+, with the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on December 1st.
What’s Happening:
- Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced today that the fifth and final Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will arrive on Disney+ on December 1st.
- Just a few days later on December 5th, the film will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD, complete with a plethora of bonus features.
- The film is currently available for purchase digitally, and you can check out Mike’s review of the home media release.
- In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
- Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
- Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
- John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
- Check out Mike’s review of the final Indiana Jones film.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now