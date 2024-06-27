New Videos From Pixar Animation Studios Show Sadness and Nostalgia “Inside Out 2” Voice Recording Sessions

New videos from Pixar Animation Studios share a behind-the-scenes look at some of the cast from the smash-hit film, Inside Out 2, lending voices to the emotions in the film.

. In the video, Phyllis Smith, widely known for her role in the hit series, The Office, lending her voice once again to Sadness, one of Riley’s original five emotions.

lending her voice once again to Sadness, one of Riley’s original five emotions. In the behind-the-scenes footage, we see Phyllis not only speaking some of the dialogue for the film, as she reprises her role from the original Inside Out, but also what are called “efforts” – noises that one would make when moving about or in this case, getting hit in the back by memory orbs and of course – crying and sobbing.

Another similiar video was also shared showcasing June Squibb, debuting as another new emotion in the film, Nostalgia. Check out the video above and learn more about the character, here.

Pixar Animation Studio’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Riley’s core Emotions are back. Lending their voices to Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, respectively, are Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale and Liza Lapira. And now that Riley’s a teenager, there are new Emotions and a voice cast tapped to bring them to life, including Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment.

Additionally, Kensington Tallman lends her voice to Riley Andersen, who’s about to begin high school. Lilimar was called on to voice Valentina “Val” Ortiz, a high school hockey player who everyone, including Riley and her friends, looks up to.

Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan return to voice Riley’s mom and dad; Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green and Grace Lu provide the voices for Riley’s besties; and Yvette Nicole Brown voices Coach Roberts, who heads up a summer hockey camp.

The voice cast also includes Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher and Yong Yea.

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen with a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, Inside Out 2 is now in theaters everywhere.