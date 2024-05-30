Meet Another New Emotion In Headquarters Ahead Of Debut of “Inside Out 2”

Pixar Animation Studios has kept one new emotion up their sleeve for the new Inside Out 2, and is letting us meet the new character ahead of the debut of the film in a new clip.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has shared a new clip from their highly-anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2 , and it introduces us to an emotion most of us are familiar with, but in terms of the movie – have not met yet.

, and it introduces us to an emotion most of us are familiar with, but in terms of the movie – have not met yet. The clip emphasizes one of the main points of the movie, that Riley is now a teenager, and as such, a number of new emotions have arrived on scene.

We are already familiar with Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment, but get ready to meet Nostalgia!

In the clip we get a bit of an intro as Nostalgia appears and reflects fondly on when all the new emotions arrived – about 30 seconds ago.

June Squibb provides the voice of the new emotion, whom we suspect won’t have a large role in the film as she is not among the highly marketed (and merchandised) four new emotions being introduced in the new film.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14th.