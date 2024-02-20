“IWÁJÚ” Merchandise Comes to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The upcoming Disney+ original, IWÁJÚ, has released a line of merchandise in advance of the show’s premiere.

We found this line at Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but we expect it to spread to the other parks and the Disney Store website.

Alongside the normal apparel options are some fun home items, including this really fun and bright keychain.

IWÁJÚ premieres all episodes on Disney+ on February 28th.

