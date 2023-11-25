From “Aladdin” to “Wish” – Former Disney California Adventure Musical Performer Stars as Dahlia in “Wish”

Jennifer Kumiyama, a former performer in Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular at Disney California Adventure, took her Disney dream even further and is one of the voices in Disney’s latest animated feature, Wish, according to Fontana Herald News.

What’s Happening:

Being a part of Wish was a dream come true for actress Jennifer Kumiyama, who says the move “truly embodies the Disney magic that struck me the first time I saw my first Disney animated feature film.”

was a dream come true for actress Jennifer Kumiyama, who says the move “truly embodies the Disney magic that struck me the first time I saw my first Disney animated feature film.” Kumiyama was born with arthrogryposis and uses a wheelchair for 100% of her mobility needs. Arthrogryposis is a variety of conditions involving multiple joint contractures (or stiffness).

In the film, she portrays Asha’s (Ariana DeBose) best friend Dahlia, the town baker and the unofficial leader of their friend group of teens. Together with a whimsical cast of characters, Dahlia and friends support Asha on a captivating journey into a world where anything is possible.

Notably, Dahlia is depicted as being a cane user in the film.

Prior to joining the cast of Wish , Kumiyama was a singer and performer in Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular at Disney California Adventure for 13 years.

, Kumiyama was a singer and performer in Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular at Disney California Adventure for 13 years. She was the first wheelchair-using performer on any Disney stage in the world, and was also crowned Ms. Wheelchair California 2010.

Kumiyama’s portrayal of Dahlia is part of Disney’s commitment to showcasing diverse and exceptional talent.

What They’re Saying:

Jennifer Kumiyama: “Being a part of Wish is my eight-year-old self’s wish come true. This movie truly embodies the Disney magic that struck me the first time I saw my first Disney animated feature film. Growing up, kids like me with disabilities didn’t see themselves represented in any media. I get the distinct honor of being that representation for kids today. Representation really matters, and kids with disabilities need to see themselves in every aspect of media.”