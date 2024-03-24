Video: D23 Event Features Jim Cummings And Keith David Singing Their Songs From “The Princess And The Frog”

Fans of The Princess and the Frog who attended a special celebration of the film in New Orleans with D23 were treated to a few rousing performances by some stars from the film.

Take a look at very special performances of hit songs from the 2009 Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Princess and the Frog, by the very performers who sang them for the film!

by the very performers who sang them for the film! Filmed during a special D23 celebration of the film in New Orleans, Jim Cummings, who provided the voice of Ray the firefly in the film, sings “Ma Belle Evangeline,” a ballad performed for his favorite star in the sky.

You also get to see Ketih David, who provided the voice of the evil Dr. Facilier sing his signature song, “Friends on the Other Side,” complete with backup band and vocals.

Over the weekend, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club leapt into the swampland magic of the Big Easy, with a jazzy party, and a big-screen presentation of the film that started it all, all set against the backdrop of the storied city and cultures which inspired it.

Walt Disney Animation Studio’s The Princess And The Frog, originally released in 2009, is a musical set in and around New Orleans at the height of the Roaring Twenties. It centers on a hardworking waitress named Tiana, who dreams of opening a restaurant. After sharing a kiss with a prince that had been transformed into a frog by an evil witch doctor, Tiana must embark on a journey with the prince to find a voodoo priestess to break the spell as she too falls victim to it.

The celebration also coincides with the new attraction coming to Disney Parks, Tiana's Bayou Adventure Splash Mountain The Princess and the Frog, The new attraction is set to open this summer at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Disneyland