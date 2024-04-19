This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 22nd-26th:

Monday, April 22 Kim Kardashian ( American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two ) Ramón Rodríguez ( Will Trent ) Musical Guest Real Estate

Tuesday, April 23 Wanda Sykes ( The Upshaws ) Gabriel Iglesias ( Don’t Worry Be Fluffy ) Musical Guest ERNEST

Wednesday, April 24 Carol Burnett ( Palm Royale ) Nicholas Galitzine ( The Idea of You ) Musical Guest Christian Nodal

Thursday, April 25 TBA

Friday, April 26 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.