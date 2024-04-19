“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Kim Kardashian, Carol Burnett and More to Appear Week of April 22nd

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 22nd-26th:

  • Monday, April 22
  • Tuesday, April 23
    • Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
    • Gabriel Iglesias (Don’t Worry Be Fluffy)
    • Musical Guest ERNEST
  • Wednesday, April 24
    • Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
    • Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You)
    • Musical Guest Christian Nodal
  • Thursday, April 25
    • TBA
  • Friday, April 26
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.