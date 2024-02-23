“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Jennifer Hudson, Eugene Levy and More to Appear Week of February 26th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 26th-March 1st:

  • Monday, February 26
    • David Spade (Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade)
    • Matty Matheson (The Bear)
    • Musical Guest Jenny Lewis
  • Tuesday, February 27
    • Jennifer Hudson (Breathe)
    • David Cross (David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World)
    • Musical Guest dhruv
  • Wednesday, February 28
    • Theo James (The Gentlemen)
    • Musical Guest Sheryl Crow
  • Thursday, February 29
    • Eugene Levy (The Reluctant Traveler)
    • Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
    • Musical Guest The Kid LAROI
  • Friday, March 1
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.