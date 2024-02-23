This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 26th-March 1st:

Monday, February 26 David Spade ( Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade ) Matty Matheson ( The Bear ) Musical Guest Jenny Lewis

Tuesday, February 27 Jennifer Hudson ( Breathe ) David Cross ( David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World ) Musical Guest dhruv

Wednesday, February 28 Theo James ( The Gentlemen ) Musical Guest Sheryl Crow

Thursday, February 29 Eugene Levy ( The Reluctant Traveler ) Anna Sawai ( Shōgun Musical Guest The Kid LAROI

Friday, March 1 TBA



