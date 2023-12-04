Disney Legend Jodi Benson to Star in “Hello, Dolly!” at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, will be appearing at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts next summer in a production of Hello, Dolly!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Legend Jodi Benson announced on her Instagram page that she’ll be heading to Orlando next June to perform in Encore Performing Arts’ production of Hello, Dolly!
- A Tony Award Nominee and Disney Legend, Benson will play the indomitable Dolly Gallagher Levi, who leads this iconic, hilarious musical with wit and wisdom.
- The show will be directed by Kristine Sheola, who has performed in a number of shows at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.
- Performances will take place on June 21st & 22nd, 2024 in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
- Additional information, including ticket sales, will be announced at a later date.
What They’re Saying:
- Jodi Benson: “Hey my friends. Here’s a wonderful surprise I wanted to share! Hope you can join me in Orlando next summer. I’m so thrilled & honored to take on this amazing, iconic role of Dolly under the brilliant direction of @kristensheola.”