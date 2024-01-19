John Stamos and Josh Peck to Promote Hyundai’s Disney100 IONIQ 5 with Special Road Show Series

Josh Peck and John Stamos have filmed their own road show to help promote the new IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition from Hyundai, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Real-life pals Peck and Stamos will visit a variety of locations that serve as historic milestones in the history of The Walt Disney Company.

Their journeys will make up four mini-episodes of 2-4 minutes in length, that are set to be released on Disney’s YouTube channel

New episodes will be released throughout the week beginning Tuesday, January 23rd.

The series will also be supported by 30-second advertisements on Disney+ Hulu

Unveiled last year at the New York Auto Show, the new IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition features special Disney-inspired visual accents and entertainment including lighting and iconic Disney music.

This is the first time ever that Hyundai vehicle designers have created a vehicle with visual creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering.

You can learn more at IONIQ5-Disney100.com