John Stamos and Josh Peck to Promote Hyundai’s Disney100 IONIQ 5 with Special Road Show Series

Josh Peck and John Stamos have filmed their own road show to help promote the new IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition from Hyundai, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Real-life pals Peck and Stamos will visit a variety of locations that serve as historic milestones in the history of The Walt Disney Company.
- Their journeys will make up four mini-episodes of 2-4 minutes in length, that are set to be released on Disney’s YouTube channel.
- New episodes will be released throughout the week beginning Tuesday, January 23rd.
- The series will also be supported by 30-second advertisements on Disney+ and Hulu, plus additional social content across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
- Unveiled last year at the New York Auto Show, the new IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition features special Disney-inspired visual accents and entertainment including lighting and iconic Disney music.
- This is the first time ever that Hyundai vehicle designers have created a vehicle with visual creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering.
- You can learn more at IONIQ5-Disney100.com.
