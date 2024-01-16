Oscar-Nominated June Squibb Added To Cast of Pixar’s “Inside Out 2”

The cast of Pixar Animation Studios’ upcoming sequel Inside Out 2 has grown a bit, as Variety is reporting that Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb has joined the cast of the highly anticipated film.

What’s Happening:

is reporting that Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming film from Pixar Animation Studios, . Her character details are still unknown at this time, but she is a welcome new addition to the cast of returning stars, Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith.

While best known for her Oscar-nominated supporting role in Alexander Payne’s 2013 dramedy Nebraska, this isn’t Squibb’s first foray with the iconic animation house, as the 9- year-old actress previously lent her voice to characters in Soul and Toy Story 4.

is the highly-anticipated follow up to 2015’s , which was set inside the mind of the adolescent Riley, whose life was uprooted by her family’s move from the midwest to San Francisco. Like all of us, Riley is guided by her emotions – Joy (Poehler), Fear, Anger (Black), Disgust and Sadness (Smith). Worth Noting: The original actors of Fear and Disgust, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling respectively, are not returning for the sequel with Tony Hale and Liza Lapira taking over, again respectively. The emotions live in Headquarters, the control center inside Riley’s mind, where they help advise her through everyday life. As Riley and her emotions struggle to adjust to a new life in San Francisco, turmoil ensues in Headquarters. Although Joy, Riley’s main and most important emotion, tries to keep things positive, the emotions conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school.

The sequel picks up shortly after the first film as Riley becomes a teenager and is set to introduce a number of new emotions, including Anxiety (Maya Hawke) who appeared in the teaser for the film, which has become Disney’s most viewed animated trailer launch

Pixar Animation Studios’ Inside Out 2 arrives exclusively in theaters on June 14th, 2024.