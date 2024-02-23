Remaining Season One Episodes of “Kiff” To Arrive on Disney+ Next Month

The day Kiff fans have been waiting for is drawing near, and no we don’t mean the premiere of season 2 (yet). Early next month, the remaining episodes of the first season of the series will arrive on Disney+!

What’s Happening:

Disney+ subsrcibers who are fans of the fan-favorite animated series, Kiff, can soon get their fill as the rest of Season One is set to debut on the service next month.

As of March 6th, the remaining Season One episodes will be available on Disney+. This includes: Episode 27 Episode 28 Episode 29 Episode 30

Episode 30 marks the season finale of the first season of the series, where we see Kiff and Barry overcoming some traumatic hurdles and ultimately throw the pool party of the Summer which ties a perfect bow onto the season, complete with brief glimpse of Kiff going over her adventures on a Disney+-esque streaming service.

Disney Channel’s Kiff, follows the titular optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Tabletown, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life some of which steal the show.

