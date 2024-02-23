Remaining Season One Episodes of “Kiff” To Arrive on Disney+ Next Month

The day Kiff fans have been waiting for is drawing near, and no we don’t mean the premiere of season 2 (yet). Early next month, the remaining episodes of the first season of the series will arrive on Disney+!
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ subsrcibers who are fans of the fan-favorite animated series, Kiff, can soon get their fill as the rest of Season One is set to debut on the service next month.
- After airing on Disney Channel earlier this month, the season finale and the few episodes that preceded it have been missing from Disney+, only available to cable subscribers and those using the DisneyNOW app.
- As of March 6th, the remaining Season One episodes will be available on Disney+. This includes:
- Episode 27: “Kiff is Good at Sports” / “Mushroommates”
- Episode 28: “Principal Helen” / “Dial B for Butt”
- Episode 29: “Fun Uncle Pat” / “Kiff Escape!”
- Episode 30: “Beach Day” / “Sun’s Out, Buns Out”
- Episode 30 marks the season finale of the first season of the series, where we see Kiff and Barry overcoming some traumatic hurdles and ultimately throw the pool party of the Summer which ties a perfect bow onto the season, complete with brief glimpse of Kiff going over her adventures on a Disney+-esque streaming service.
- Disney Channel’s Kiff, follows the titular optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Tabletown, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, which consists of two 11-minute stories, also include a new original song, some of which steal the show.
- While we know that the remainder of the first season will soon arrive on Disney+, as of press time we do not know when the second season of the series will debut.
- Announced at last year’s Annecy festival in June, South African creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal revealed the news that fans had been waiting for – a second season of the show will happen. Recently, Smal has even taken to social media teasing the production of the second season, though no specific date was revealed.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com