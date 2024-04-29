Disney+ Releases Trailer for Landmark Beatles Documentary “Let It Be”

See The Beatles like never before with the release of the official trailer for Let It Be, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s landmark documentary coming next week to Disney+.

Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s landmark documentary about The Beatles, Let It Be , will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ May 8th.

After first announcing the project earlier this month, Walt Disney Studios has now released a trailer for the documentary.

now takes its rightful place in the band’s history. Once viewed through a darker lens, the film is now brought to light through its restoration and in the context of revelations brought forth in Peter Jackson’s multiple Emmy Award-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back . Released on Disney+ in 2021, the docuseries showcases the iconic foursome’s warmth and camaraderie, capturing a pivotal moment in music history.

. Released on Disney+ in 2021, the docuseries showcases the iconic foursome’s warmth and camaraderie, capturing a pivotal moment in music history. Let It Be contains footage not featured in the Get Back docuseries, bringing viewers into the studio and onto Apple Corps’ London rooftop in January 1969 as The Beatles, joined by Billy Preston, write and record their GRAMMY Award-winning album Let It Be , with its Academy Award-winning title song, and perform live for the final time as a group.

