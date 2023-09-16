“Live with Kelly and Mark” Guest List: Ryan Seacrest, Anderson Cooper and More to Appear Week of September 18th

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 18th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 18th-22nd:

Monday, September 18 Ryan Seacrest “Record Breaker Week:” Kelly, Mark and Ryan try to break a new Guinness World Record

Tuesday, September 19 Anderson Cooper Julie Chen Moonves ( But First, God ) “Record Breaker Week”

Wednesday, September 20 Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson “Record Breaker Week”

Thursday, September 21 Julianne Hough (“ Dancing With The Stars co-host) “Record Breaker Week”

Friday, September 22 Alfonso Ribeiro ( Dancing With The Stars co-host) “Record Breaker Week”



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.