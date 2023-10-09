“Loki” Season 2 Premiere Debuts as Second Most Viewed on Disney+ in 2023

After a hit first season that brought viewers deep into the twisty world of the Time Variance Authority, Loki returned last week with a brand-new season on Disney+. The season two premiere was the second most viewed season premiere on Disney+ in 2023.
- Loki, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the sly God of Mischief, notched 10.9 million views globally after three days streaming on Disney+.
- The debut of the Marvel Studios series, which returned last Thursday, was behind only the season three premiere of The Mandalorian, which hit Disney+ in March.
- The Marvel Studios series was not just popular with viewers, but also critics as season two of Loki holds an 88% score on review site, Rotten Tomatoes, which makes it certified fresh. That goes along with a stellar 94% audience score on the site.
- Since appearing in 2011’s Thor, Loki has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel Universe. He has starred in major blockbusters like 2012’s The Avengers, has a popular merchandise collection on shopDisney.com, and can be found walking around Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure.
- Loki is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes premiering on Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars:
- Tom Hiddleston
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Eugene Cordero
- Rafael Casal
- Tara Strong
- Kate Dickie
- Liz Carr
- Neil Ellice
- Jonathan Majors
- Ke Huy Quan
- Owen Wilson
- Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
What they’re saying:
