“Loki” Season 2 Premiere Debuts as Second Most Viewed on Disney+ in 2023

After a hit first season that brought viewers deep into the twisty world of the Time Variance Authority, Loki returned last week with a brand-new season on Disney+.  The season two premiere was the second most viewed season premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

  • Loki, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the sly God of Mischief, notched 10.9 million views globally after three days streaming on Disney+.
  • The debut of the Marvel Studios series, which returned last Thursday, was behind only the season three premiere of The Mandalorian, which hit Disney+ in March.
  • The Marvel Studios series was not just popular with viewers, but also critics as season two of Loki holds an 88% score on review site, Rotten Tomatoes, which makes it certified fresh. That goes along with a stellar 94% audience score on the site.
  • Since appearing in 2011’s Thor, Loki has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel Universe. He has starred in major blockbusters like 2012’s The Avengers, has a popular merchandise collection on shopDisney.com, and can be found walking around Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure.
  • Loki is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes premiering on Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET

About Loki Season 2:

  • Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
  • The series stars:
    • Tom Hiddleston
    • Sophia Di Martino
    • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
    • Wunmi Mosaku
    • Eugene Cordero
    • Rafael Casal
    • Tara Strong
    • Kate Dickie
    • Liz Carr
    • Neil Ellice
    • Jonathan Majors
    • Ke Huy Quan
    • Owen Wilson
  • Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
  • A recent trailer fo the new season seems to hide a nod to a fairly obscure Thor villain known as the Zaniac.
What they’re saying:

  • Kevin Wright, executive producer: “Everybody’s playing at the highest level. It’s just exciting to dive deeper into a world that we know people are already excited about.”
