“Loki” Season 2 Premiere Debuts as Second Most Viewed on Disney+ in 2023

After a hit first season that brought viewers deep into the twisty world of the Time Variance Authority, Loki returned last week with a brand-new season on Disney+. The season two premiere was the second most viewed season premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

Loki, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the sly God of Mischief, notched 10.9 million views globally after three days streaming on Disney+.

About Loki Season 2:

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. The series stars: Tom Hiddleston Sophia Di Martino Gugu Mbatha-Raw Wunmi Mosaku Eugene Cordero Rafael Casal Tara Strong Kate Dickie Liz Carr Neil Ellice Jonathan Majors Ke Huy Quan Owen Wilson

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.

