New Featurette Looks Back at Over 10 Years of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios have released a short new featurette looking back at Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, before looking ahead to Loki Season 2.

What’s Happening:

This new featurette kicks off with footage of Tom Hiddleston donning Loki’s costume for the first time during filming of the first Thor film.

film. Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege talks about how Loki quickly became one of their most popular characters, thanks in no small part to Hiddleson’s performance.

We even get to see some of Hiddleston’s audition footage for the character, well over a decade ago at this point.

Watch the “Loki Through The Years” featurette for yourself below:

About Loki Season 2:

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose. The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.

Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+

Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+