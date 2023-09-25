New Featurette Looks Back at Over 10 Years of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios have released a short new featurette looking back at Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, before looking ahead to Loki Season 2.
What’s Happening:
- This new featurette kicks off with footage of Tom Hiddleston donning Loki’s costume for the first time during filming of the first Thor film.
- Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege talks about how Loki quickly became one of their most popular characters, thanks in no small part to Hiddleson’s performance.
- We even get to see some of Hiddleston’s audition footage for the character, well over a decade ago at this point.
- Watch the “Loki Through The Years” featurette for yourself below:
About Loki Season 2:
- Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
- The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
- Season 2 of Loki premieres October 5th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT on Disney+. All subsequent episodes will also be available starting Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT.
