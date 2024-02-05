LP Radio – February 2024

As February begins, might as well kick off the month with a new edition of LP Radio. Since it is the time of the year dedicated to pink, hearts, and Valentine’s Day, this month’s playlist will be dedicated to love songs. Isn’t that just sweeter than a pitcher of lemonade?

With LP Radio, you’ll be receiving a dozen songs curated into a playlist. This dozen tracks is half from The Walt Disney Company and half from the wide world of music. This month ebbs and flows through the various moods of love, bringing together some classic Sondheim (with a twist) on Eleri Ward’s gorgeous “No One Is Alone” right up to 1998’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith for Touchstone Pictures film Armageddon.

Wanna suggest songs and/or a theme for March? Be sure to let us know on Twitter/X!